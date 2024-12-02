Gresham announces acquisition of Inforalgo

Inforalgo offers cloud-hosted, straight-through-processing (STP) solutions and intelligent automation technologies for financial institutions. Inforalgo customers include major banks, asset managers, market participants and market access providers across global financial markets.

The acquisition of Inforalgo extends Gresham’s Clareti portfolio of cloud services with over 80 adaptors enabling rapid integration to exchanges, ECN’s and multi-lateral trading facilities, and regulatory reporting venues alongside existing Clareti bank integration and financial messaging capabilities.

Inforalgo solutions are already used by companies to navigate complex regulatory reporting requirements, such as FINRA TRACE, Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) and MiFID. Integration of the Inforalgo service with Gresham’s Clareti Transaction Control offering will enable companies to benefit from complete end-to-end control of their reporting including data ingestion and transformation, reconciliation, validation, real-time submission and sophisticated exception management capabilities.



