Gregfins taps Salt Edge's Open Banking technology





Gregfins app combines all PFM tools in one place, thus granting to the end-customers a complete control and overview of their financial life. The company provides analytics, payment options, crypto trading, and many other features.

Combined with Salt Edge data aggregation solution, Gregfins will allow their end-customers to see all their bank and e-wallet account information in one place, making it easier to track and manage finances. Salt Edge data aggregation toolkit will allow Gregfins to access Open Banking and PSD2 channels instantly, providing access to bank accounts data of more than 5000 banks in 50+ countries.