Greensill, Metro Bank, OakNorth, and Secure Trust Bank join CLBILS

Greensill, Metro Bank, OakNorth Bank, and Secure Trust Bank are joining the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS), the lending programme which offers government-backed loans to businesses with turnovers in excess of GBP 45 million. There are now 16 CLBILS-accredited lenders, which may boost the GBP 1.57 billion that has so far been lent out by the scheme.

Several lenders also joined the regular Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) including Growth Lending, inFund, Invocap, NEL Fund Managers, and Triple Point, putting the total at 86 at the time of writing this article. Moreover, Paragon Bank became the 20th Bounce Back Loan provider, still the most accessed of the lending schemes with GBP 23.7 billion of 100% government-backed loans being distributed.



