Greenomy partners with Microsoft





Following this announcement, Greenomy will be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, aiming to provide clients with the capability to measure their sustainability and comply with the ESG regulations and requirements.

Through the usage of collaborative data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, companies and firms will be given the possibility to translate optimised data insights into actionable sustainability transaction planning, as well as execution. Organisations and enterprises will be enabled to gain transparency and insights in order to manage their environmental footprint, embed their sustainability through their value chain and business, as well as design new value in an overall changing industry.











Microsoft will provide its full stack of technologies and its Sustainability Manager service in order to improve its technological solutions for environmental challenges. Greenomy digitised CSRD, EU Taxonomy, and other ESG framework, aiming to optimise a comprehensive suite of sustainable finance reporting frameworks, combining them into a secure ESG SaaS platform. The product will be leveraged in order to accelerate reporting by a factor of 7, compared to the manual methods, while improving the manner in which customers optimise their overall sustainability focus at the same time.

Greenomy will rely on Azure and MSM technologies to provide users with a full, secure, and efficient reporting journey. This will include data collection from multiple sources, as well as data management, and governance. Microsoft will optimise the ESG data implementation project of Greenomy by using its network of solution collaborators and partners.



Microsoft’s recent collaborations and partnerships

Multinational technology corporation Microsoft announced multiple deals and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the company signed a global agreement with the UK-based financial software application and marketplace provider Finastra. The deal was built upon the existing availability of Finastra Trade Innovation in the cloud infrastructure. The focus was set on providing banks and financial institutions with optimised flexibility, agility, and scalability by offering them the complete functionality of Trade Innovation. This took place through a microservices architecture that was hosted on Microsoft Azure.

In addition, the companies aimed to improve the manner in which banks consistently offered their customers efficient and secure services throughout the process of modernisation endeavors. Clients were also allowed to use a dynamic digital trade ecosystem, which furthered the digitalisation of their entire transaction lifecycle.

Earlier in the same month, ACI Worldwide announced its collaboration with Microsoft, in order to facilitate instant payments via ACI's Real-Time Payments Cloud (RTPC) platform. The firms sought to allow banks, technical services, and financial institutions to provide instant payment transactions in a faster and more efficient manner, through the use of the RTPC platform. The solution was reportedly hosted in the Microsoft Azure environment.