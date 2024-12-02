Greenly, Tink to track carbon footprint through banks

Founded in 2019, Greenly assists individuals and companies to track their carbon footprint automatically. The mobile app helps track your climate dashboard, understand which expenses have the most impact, and learn how to choose greener alternatives daily.

Currently, the mobile app is available only in France, where it gathered the world’s largest community of people tracking their carbon footprint. With their partnership with Tink, they will be able to offer its mobile app anywhere around Europe. Both companies aim to create a European standard for tracking carbon footprints through banks.

Once the Greenly mobile app becomes available in Europe, users can synchronise it with their bank accounts for all European banks. This will help estimate the carbon footprint for every expense.