Greengage launches e-money service





The product was designed after a survey of approximately 70 prospective customers, carried out in 2022. This was the time when Greengage designed its proportions. The highlight of the survey showed that many entrepreneurs were not satisfied with their bank account provider.

It was shown that nearly 65% of respondents rated their current account provider as a 3/5 or less, while nearly 65% rated their customer service experience as `average` or `less average`.

Following these responses, Greengage focused on offering clients and businesses a dedicated relationship management solution, which will ensure a close connection between the company and each of its users. Furthermore, this launch will enable Greengage to appropriately give its needed services to each account holder through its platform, without a `tick box` approach.

This includes a suite of B2B lending partner providers, such as traditional and digital funding sources, growing to a broader web3 offering that incorporates in-built API connections to other SaaS solutions, including embedded finance.









More details on the launch

The focus of the e-money accounts is on individual clients, as the tool is currently available in GBP and EUR. This will allow users to store, manage, and transfer funds electronically. The service can be accessed through the Greengage mobile application and the company’s website, and currently is able to be linked to a physical debit card on request. Additionally, it will also offer additional solutions and features to the clients, such as future access to Greengage’s funding platform.

The goal of this launch is to consistently offer improved services to companies that struggle to find accounts and the appropriate products from traditional banking solutions and tools. This includes challenges like the process of trying to access banking services from major banks as a company involved in crypto-assets. Furthermore, firms and businesses will not need to settle for overseas accounts or pay higher fees for benefiting from the products they need.

As per the press release, Greengage is set to add more efficient and safe technology solutions for entrepreneurs and SMEs of all sizes and stripes, as well as to provide additional service innovation under a full banking license in the next following years.





Greengage’s solutions and products

Greengage currently offers its clients multiple services, such as e-money accounts, business applications, and funding platforms.

The company also offers SaaS solutions, which were designed to empower companies and businesses with the needed technology for them to improve the development process. The priority is set on delivering safe and granular components to their users while prioritising their safety and online presence.

The suite of applications provided by Greengage is currently available on the Salesforce App Exchange and can be plugged into existing frameworks by customers.