Green lights for crowdfunding platform Crowdo in Singapore

The platform was also launched in Malaysia and Indonesia. In Malaysia, Crowdo’s ECF is already fully licensed and operational, being one of the six awarded the licence by the Securities Commission last year.

More than that, in early March 2016, Crowdo launched its first fundraising offer. Its very first issuer, The Parenthood, achieved the largest equity crowdfunding offer to date in the region and a second offer by Wedding.com.my is expected to launch soon.

In addition, Crowdo launched its P2B lending platform in Indonesia, garnering interest from both local and global investors. Moreover, it ran a private version of the platform with a closed group of participants since 2015.

Crowdo is a fintech startup who offers a portfolio of p2p lending and securities crowdfunding solutions.