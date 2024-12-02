Green Dot partners with Plaid





The deal involves integration with Plaid Exchange, an Open Banking solution that facilitates bank account data sharing with over 6,000 financial apps.

If the GO2bank deal succeeds, Green Dot could expand its Plaid partnership to its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) product, so it would boost the performance of its B2B Services reporting segment, which houses BaaS.

In 2021, Green Dot has partnered with Experian to introduce new credit features to help customers safely access and improve their credit and protect their identity on GO2bank.