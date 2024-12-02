Green Dot launches GO2bank in the US

GO2bank offers tools that help address common financial challenges and can provide opportunities to improve long-term financial health, in a mobile app.

Approximately 7 million (5.4%) US households were unbanked in 2019, and nearly 12% were utilising expensive methods like check cashiers, money orders, and bill pay services to access the cash they need, according to Green Dot’s press release. GO2bank is designed to help customers reduce these costs with up to USD 200 overdraft protection, rewards, high-interest savings, and the possibility to establish, build and track credit, regardless of credit history.

GO2bank also features low or no monthly fees, access to cash withdrawals and deposits at more than 90.000 ATMs, and the ability to get paid up to two days early (or up to four days early for government benefits).