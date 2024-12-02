Green Digital Finance Alliance (GDFA) launches Every Action Counts coalition

A new partnership to harness the power of green consumer behaviours to enhance biodiversity and climate efforts has been launched with some of the world’s leading digital platforms, financial institutions, and consumer goods and services companies as founding partners.

The EAC brings together a global network of digital, financial, ecommerce, and consumer goods and services companies with experts in sustainability, and nature and biodiversity conservation. The new network will share best practices in encouraging individuals to take positive actions in daily life to create planet-friendly outcomes. Each coalition member will pursue locally relevant approaches to driving sustainable consumer behaviours by advancing people-centric, tech-enabled and innovation-oriented engagement models.

Launch partners are Ant Group (China), BBVA (Spain), BigPay (Malaysia), DANA (Indonesia), FNZ (UK), GCash (Philippines), Lazada Group (Singapore), Mastercard (US), MTN (Pan-African company headquarters), Paytm (India), SANLAM (South Africa), and Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypay (Pakistan).

The coalition aims to promote knowledge sharing to inspire innovative green tech solutions around the world, helping each payment platform and consumer goods company to focus on the green behaviours most relevant to their audience.