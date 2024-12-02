Great Hill Partners completes acquisition of Versapay

VersaPay Corporation is a fintech provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions and integrated payments technology platform for B2B customers.

According to IBS Intelligence, The acquisition is per the statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”). As part of the agreement, each VersaPay shareholder will receive cash consideration of USD 2.70 for each common share held, valuing VersaPay’s total equity at approximately USD 126 million on a fully diluted basis as anticipated by the companies.