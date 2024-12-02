graze selects Wesupplys EDI managed service

Founded in 1999, Wesupply is an electronic business-to-business (B2B) service provider that enables global supply chains to exchange data. Wesupply provides a fully managed, outsourced B2B integration service, using an approach that enhances supply chain collaboration between independent organisations. Companies across a range of industries, such as retail, building, CPG, energy and manufacturing rely on Wesupply to manage information flows for their extended supply chain processes.

In May 2015, BOL Foods selected Wesupply’s fully managed, outsourced EDI service, OneTime, to trade with Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Ocado.

