Grasshopper partners with Pocketbook and Treasury Prime





Following this announcement, Grasshopper and Pocketbook will combine their suite of solutions and expertise in order to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region with an optimised way to accelerate their development.

By selecting Grasshopper, Pocketbook is expected to provide its customers and clients with secure and white-labeled FDIC-insured commercial checking accounts, as both firms will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their users in an ever-evolving market.







More information on the partnership

Aligned with the mission of better serving the small business banking ecosystems is Treasury Prime, which worked with Grasshopper and Pocketbook in order to ensure that the product was developed and launched successfully and securely. Through the use of a phased approach, which followed observation of the transactions and account designs, Grasshopper enabled Pocketbook to go live with the procedure of onboarding in less than 65 days, from the moment of the project kickoff. Furthermore, the bank’s BaaS foundation of operating with transparency enabled it to overcome multiple compliance challenges, as well as to maintain high standards of security to mitigate the risks of the program.

In order to assist in the process of providing technical integration and overall operational support, Grasshopper is expected to work with Treasury Prime. The embedded banking software company will enable Grasshopper to manage the operations and money movement with API integration with Pocketbook. This process is expected to take place with product features such as FDIC-insured checking accounts, transaction history, as well as ACH, both standard and same-day.

At the same time, the collaboration is expected to extend each company’s strategy to provide customers with optimised digital products in order to accelerate their banking capabilities, such as the overall fundamental aspect of business payments. In addition, Grasshopper and Treasury Prime will leverage Pocketbook’s solutions in order to ensure that SMBs operate their business under a unified platform, across sending invoices, accepting payments, initiating transactions, and more.



