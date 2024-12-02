Grasshopper Bank Selects Alessa for AML compliance





Alessa was selected to meet Grasshopper Bank’s KYC, customer identification program (CIP), sanctions and watch list screening, transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting obligations of its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance program.

Grasshopper Bank is a nationally chartered digital commercial bank for the innovation economy, supporting entrepreneurs, their companies, and the venture capital companies. According to PRWeb, the bank was looking for a comprehensive, cloud-based AML solution that could offer identity verification, sanctions and watch lists screening, transaction monitoring and SAR/CTR reporting to FinCEN.