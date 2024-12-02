Grasshopper and Narmi launch MCP AI server

Grasshopper Bank has become the first US financial institution to introduce a Model Context Protocol server, developed in collaboration with banking technology firm Narmi.

The system enables business clients to interact with their financial data through Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude, with future compatibility planned for other large language models (LLMs). The launch comes at a time when small businesses and startups increasingly seek faster ways to interpret financial data. Through the new integration, Grasshopper customers can make natural language queries such as requesting account balances or identifying recurring vendors, with responses generated by Claude based on their transaction data.

AI integration with banking data

Narmi’s MCP server is designed to consolidate multiple streams of financial information and provide outputs in a conversational format. This includes practical insights such as cash flow analysis, budgeting support, and expenditure categorisation. According to representatives from both companies, the system offers a secure channel for transferring data, with encryption applied both in transit and at rest.

Officials from Narmi noted that AI tools can help community banks and credit unions keep pace with larger financial institutions by giving customers access to advanced financial analysis without requiring specialist software. Grasshopper representatives added that the deployment aligns with their general plans to expand digital services for entrepreneurs and small firms, describing the rollout as an early step in making AI a standard part of business banking.

The service is being introduced gradually. At Grasshopper, the functionality is available to a small group of clients as part of a controlled beta programme, with a wider release planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. Narmi has also confirmed that a private beta is live for selected partners, with general availability scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.