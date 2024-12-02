Graphic Packaging teams up with Taulia

Graphic Packaging is set to implement Taulias SaaS solution, which provides suppliers with enhanced visibility into invoices, purchase orders, and payment details.

Taulias Business Exchange platform acts as a central cloud-based repository that stores all supplier forms, data and certifications for the electronic exchange of business documents.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.

In recent news, Taulia has raised USD 27 million in Series D funding.