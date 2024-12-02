Grant Thornton partners with Pinsent Masons





The focus of Open Finance is to improve the way consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage their finances and improve the way companies in the financial services ecosystem interact with each other and with their customers.

Through this collaboration, the two firms will pool their wide range of data expertise, including advice on implementation and technology platforms to support financial services organisations with a range of data challenges critical to the success of Open Finance.

This will include advice around data sharing and licensing, data ethics, data platforms, data analytics, artificial intelligence, creating data strategies and establishing fit for purpose data management.

The collaboration will initially focus on organisations across the financial services sector but plans to expand to other key sectors as it develops.