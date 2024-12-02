Grant Thornton offers 2024 tax-planning considerations



The firm also released industry-specific tax-planning guides for the following Industries: manufacturing, services, technology, asset management, healthcare, energy and hospitality.





Whether it’s a new stricter limit on the ability to deduct interest expenses, increasingly aggressive state tax law initiatives, or companies dealing with new foreign tax credit rules, taxpayers and businesses must contend with a lot of challenges in the upcoming year, stated officials from Grant Thornton.











Tax-planning considerations for businesses

Document and substantiate: the IRS has USD 60 billion in new funding, much of it earmarked for enforcement and also already launching compliance initiatives aimed at many common taxpayer issues. Taxpayers should expect increased scrutiny, so it’s critical to document and substantiate important positions, including R&D credit claims, transfer pricing positions, partner capital accounts, M&A transaction costs and many others.

Energy credits: the Inflation Reduction Act's energy tax package benefits companies beyond renewables. Pursuing energy projects aligns with ESG goals, offering both cost savings and tax benefits. Even tax-exempt entities can profit by selling energy credits, with risks involved.

Public Stock Buyback Tax: prepare for the new 1% tax on stock buybacks effective from 2023. Reporting and payments are due by April 30, 2024, with exceptions and varied treatment for M&A. Timing stock transactions gains significance.

SALT deduction: pass-through businesses can ease the impact of the USD 10,000 SALT deduction cap through state-level elections. Opting for entity-level taxation allows full state tax deduction against owners' income, requiring a thorough analysis.

Fixed Assets: full deduction for new equipment costs has diminished. Bonus depreciation drops to 60% in 2024. A repairs analysis identifies deductible costs, and cost segregation accelerates depreciation for eligible properties, mitigating reduced deductions' impact on tax liabilities.





Tax Planning for Individuals