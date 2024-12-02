GPS joins Mastercard's Fintech Express Programme

As the Paytech Pioneer, GPS is an issuer processor positioned to support fintechs, challenger banks, and e-wallet providers in navigating the complex payments ecosystem and supporting growth journeys from the same global platform, with a single API integration. By continuing to leverage Mastercard’s expertise, technology, and global network, the partnership will further accelerate the ongoing progress in the global fintech arena.

Launched in June 2020, GPS is already embedded into Mastercard’s Fintech Express programme alongside GPS’ partners which it processes for – Railsbank, a global Banking-as-a-Service (Baas) platform, and electronic money institution, Treezor. The programme helps startups launch and expand based on their needs. The programme is designed for fintechs looking to add payment solutions to their suite of products, tech-savvy startups looking at serving a new segment, as well as established players with ambitions to innovate through partnerships.