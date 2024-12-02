Government e-procurement system to be launched in Thailand

The system is set to be first employed by 12 government agencies on November 1, 2014. Among those units, nine are under the Finance Ministry, while the rest are government-run hospitals in Thailand.

The system is comprised of two functions: e-marketing and e-bidding. The e-marketing is a channel for any interested businesses to propose any offer for the government to consider, while e-bidding allows all government agencies to state their requirements for a product or service.