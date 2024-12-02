GoTo Financial partners with Bank Jago

GoPay Tabungan by Jago can be accessed directly via the GoPay and Gojek apps, combining the simplicity of the former’s e-money services with the benefits of banking. The solution aims to enable Indonesians to access fintech and banking services in a single application.
GoPay Tabungan by Jago’s features
The app was developed to offer users convenience and simplicity of use, with customers being able to upgrade their accounts to GoPay Tabungan by Jago in two minutes via the GoPay or Gojek apps. Moreover, users can top up their balance through several channels and complete payments at all merchants that accept GoPay, including payments on the Gojek and Tokopedia applications, and QRIS payments, as well as offline and online merchants. The app eliminates administrative fees, with users being able to complete free transfers via the GoPay app.
According to GoTo’s officials, GoPay Tabungan by Jago was designed in line with their company’s commitment to increase access to financial services across Indonesia and to address the issues faced by the unbanked population. The product was built on the recently launched GoPay app, offering Indonesians the possibility to transfer, borrow, and save money with one application. GoTo plans to continue its partnership with Bank Jago to develop and launch additional solutions to increase financial access across Indonesia.
Representatives from Bank Jago stated that both their company and GoTo have the common objective of accelerating financial inclusion in Indonesia. Moreover, they consider collaborations between banks and fintechs to represent a significant component in strengthening product innovation and helping increase bank account ownership in the country.
More information about GoTo
Based in Indonesia, GoTo Group aims to enable progress by offering technology infrastructure and solutions that help individuals and businesses access and expand in the digital economy. GoTo’s system comprises on-demand transport, ecommerce, food and grocery delivery, logistics and fulfilment, and financial services through the Gojek, Tokopedia, and GoTo Financial platforms.GoTo Financial
was created through the development of GoPay, a payment solution launched in 2016 that allows Gojek consumers and driver-partners to perform cashless transactions in Jakarta. Currently, GoTo Financial provides a range of financial services across digital payments and merchant solutions. The solutions were developed to help customers manage their funds, allowing them to spend, track expenses, access credit, purchase insurance, save, invest, and grow their businesses, among others. In addition to GoPay, the company offers GoPayLater and other financial services, serving businesses of all sizes through the payment gateway Midtrans, a cloud POS network Moka, GoBiz PLUS, and Selly.
GoTo Financial wants to bring secure and user-friendly solutions to the unbanked and underbanked population in Indonesia, with its services aiming to create additional opportunities to ensure that partners expand their businesses in the digital economy.