GoTo Financial partners with Bank Jago





GoPay Tabungan by Jago can be accessed directly via the GoPay and Gojek apps, combining the simplicity of the former’s e-money services with the benefits of banking. The solution aims to enable Indonesians to access fintech and banking services in a single application.











GoPay Tabungan by Jago’s features

The app was developed to offer users convenience and simplicity of use, with customers being able to upgrade their accounts to GoPay Tabungan by Jago in two minutes via the GoPay or Gojek apps. Moreover, users can top up their balance through several channels and complete payments at all merchants that accept GoPay, including payments on the Gojek and Tokopedia applications, and QRIS payments, as well as offline and online merchants. The app eliminates administrative fees, with users being able to complete free transfers via the GoPay app.



According to GoTo’s officials, GoPay Tabungan by Jago was designed in line with their company’s commitment to increase access to financial services across Indonesia and to address the issues faced by the unbanked population. The product was built on the recently launched GoPay app, offering Indonesians the possibility to transfer, borrow, and save money with one application. GoTo plans to continue its partnership with Bank Jago to develop and launch additional solutions to increase financial access across Indonesia.



Representatives from Bank Jago stated that both their company and GoTo have the common objective of accelerating financial inclusion in Indonesia. Moreover, they consider collaborations between banks and fintechs to represent a significant component in strengthening product innovation and helping increase bank account ownership in the country.





