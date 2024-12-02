Google Cloud partners with KeyBank

The long-term partnership implies KeyBank will become one of the largest local banks to mainly operate its platforms and applications on Google Cloud’s software, enhancing clients’ digital experience while still providing top security.

The bank will leverage Google Cloud’s advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and data solutions technologies to deliver flexible, personalised digital banking experiences to its users. This means that part of the bank’s customer centre information will be operated using Google’s conversational AI virtual agent and FAQ sections will be handled in a similar, AI-driven manner.

Global professional service network Deloitte is KeyBank’s systems integrator and will facilitate the bank’s migration from data centres to Google Cloud.