



As part of its latest developments, Google Cloud announced partnerships with Deloitte, Capgemini, Intuit, KPMG, and Accenture, aiming to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, simplify tax preparations, provide multi-agent AI solutions, and support advanced capabilities. The news comes just after Lloyds Banking Group started utilising Google Cloud's AI and data science capabilities to optimise customer and employee experience.











Developing agentic AI

In a bid to further grow their agentic AI capabilities, Deloitte, Capgemini, and Accenture expanded their partnerships with Google Cloud, with the three companies seeking to work with the firm on several initiatives. For example, Deloitte, which has also extended its collaboration with ServiceNow, aims to allow its clients to expand their agentic AI capabilities, with the company looking to roll out a suite of over 100 ready-to-deploy agents. This is set to be facilitated by Google’s Gemini models and Agentspace and focuses on optimising customer interactions and improving employee experiences. Additionally, Deloitte is working with Google Cloud and ServiceNow on Agent2Agent (A2A), Google Cloud’s open interoperability protocol, to allow communication between agents across platforms and services.

When it comes to Capgemini, the company entered a strategic agentic AI deal with Google Cloud to augment customer experiences and increase value for clients. Following a pre-existing alliance between the two, the move is set to enable Capgemini to develop industry-specific agentic AI solutions focused on managing customer requests across communication channels across the web, social media, and mobile to scale employee productivity. At the same time, through Google Cloud’s technology, Capgemini seeks to develop solutions that optimise customer services through intelligent automation and customer insights.

Furthermore, Accenture expanded its relationship with Google Cloud to introduce additional capabilities to assist organisations in scaling cloud and AI technologies. The new services, which centre on agentic AI, networking, and mainframe modernisation, are set to facilitate intelligence, increase enterprise efficiency, and enable growth for worldwide organisations across industries.





Offering multi-agent AI solutions





By extending its partnership with Google Cloud, KPMG seeks to deliver modular, scalable AI solutions that focus on augmenting business operations for its clients in legal services, banking, and other industries. Becoming a deployment partner for Google Agentspace is set to enable KPMG to assist users in developing integrated and scalable AI platforms that can optimise decision-making and the handling of AI agents. Additionally, these services are set to utilise Agentspace, Vertex AI Agent Builder, and Agent Development Kit, with KPMG planning to work with Google Cloud to design new AI features and systems for joint clients via the latter’s A2A interoperability protocol.

Supporting tax preparation