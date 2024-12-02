Goode Intelligence, ID RnD announce 2021 biometric survey results

The survey, which was published by Goode Intelligence and sponsored by ID R&D, captured the views and opinions of companies that have deployed or are thinking of deploying biometrics. COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to digital, creating a boom in biometric adoption. Sixty-two percent of survey respondents said that their company has increased the prioritisation of technology that supports remote onboarding and authentication due to the pandemic. To this end, 45% said that their use of biometrics has grown in response to COVID-19.

All survey respondents agreed that customer and user experience is 'very important' or 'important' to their organisation, and 73% believe that biometrics are beneficial in this regard. When asked about the benefits of deploying biometrics, 'convenience/usability' was tied with 'security' for the top spot. Of the 55% of respondents who said that their company is using biometrics today, 69% use the technology for authentication, 75% use it for identity verification (identity proofing), and 31% for fraud detection.