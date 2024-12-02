Goldman Sachs, Volante roll out cloud-based digital transaction banking

Volante provides the payments technology for the bank’s service which launched recently. Volante has also become a client of the platform. The Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking Platform is designed for the bank’s corporate clients to use and for partners to connect to. The platform is fully API-enabled and incorporates analytics, liquidity management, virtual accounts, and payments.

At the core of this platform is Volante’s cloud-native VolPay, providing unified end-to-end processing of domestic and international payments, including foreign exchange/FX, across US wires, ACH, SWIFT cross-border payments, and other payment rails, according to the official press release.