Goldman Sachs to select MSCI for risk analytics for institutional clients

Both companies are partnering to provide data and analytics across their institutional client platforms, Goldman Sachs Marquee and MSCI RiskManager. Leveraging the combined expertise of both firms in data and risk management, this collaboration aims to deliver quality analytics that clients can access in a simplified way.

MSCI’s risk factor models are now accessible through Goldman Sachs Marquee, the firm’s digital platform for institutional investors. Likewise, MSCI clients are now able to access Goldman Sachs’ volatility data through MSCI RiskManager.

MSCI’s risk factor models will be available via Goldman Sachs APIs and GS Quant, an opensource Python toolkit designed by the firm’s quantitative analysts to integrate data. Goldman Sachs’ volatility data is based on proprietary pricing models, based on the firm’s experience in market making and risk management.

Now available in MSCI’s risk management platform, the data can be coupled with MSCI’s risk factor models and used to support a variety of risk measurement and reporting use cases.