Goldman Sachs to comply with AML rules, BaFin rules

The watchdog, BaFin, said it had asked Goldman Sachs to comply with due diligence obligations regarding customers and risk analysis requirements under Germany’s anti-money laundering laws. Goldman Sachs said in a statement that BaFin’s order followed an audit undertaken by BaFin in 2020. ‘The required implementation is already underway,’ the bank said.

People familiar with the matter said that Goldman Sachs had not fully complied with German know-your-customer standards when transferring British customers to Germany.