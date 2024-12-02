Goldman Sachs to acquire GreenSky





The all-stock deal for GreenSky is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022. The move helps Goldman ramp up in consumer finance, an opportunity outside of its domain of investment banking, trading, and wealth management for the rich. Goldman began in retail banking in 2016 with its Marcus brand of loans, and has since added automated investing and personal finance, as well as partnerships with Apple, JetBlue, and Amazon.

The bank said the GreenSky deal bulks up its customer base and gives it access to the fintech’s network of more than 10,000 merchants.