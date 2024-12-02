Goldbell Financial Services selects Mambu to power GEN investment platform

Launched in November 2019 by the Singapore-based business finance provider, GEN provides financing solutions to businesses, while offering investors alternative investment opportunities in private debt. Mambu’s cloud-native platform will underpin GEN, with its flexible composable architecture.

Mambu was launched in 2011 with the vision to enable access to modern financial services for all, via a modern cloud-native banking platform, according to the official press release.

The fintech’s clients range from top tier banks like ABN AMRO and Santander, to venture-backed fintechs like N26 and OakNorth and like Globe Telecom. The company has a team of over 250 people spread between offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, London, Iași (Romania), Miami, and Sydney servicing over 150 clients with over 20M end users in over 60 countries. Mambu has raised over EUR 42 million to date with the latest round led by Bessemer Venture Capital in SF.