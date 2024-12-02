GoHenry partners with Snowdrop Solutions

Following this collaboration, GoHenry will be given the possibility to leverage Snowdrops Solutions’ data enrichment offerings and capabilities, for enhancing the in-application experience of its customers and members.











Snowdrop Solutions represents a Google Maps Platform Premier Partner and it will offer location information and data to GoHenry for allowing the company to display efficient and accurate information on where the users chose to spend their money. This aims to further signal financial awareness, as well as an informed process of decision-making.

Customers and members of the application will be able to benefit from an improved and more secure experience, as they will be given a clear understanding and enhanced control over their money balance. This focuses on building good money habits for young users as well.





GoHenry’s strategy of development

GoHenry was designed to provide kids, teenagers, and young adults the needed data and information for them to learn how to use and manage their money, in a safer and more effective manner.

In April 2023, the company was acquired by the saving and investing application Acorns, alongside the European arm PixPay. Following this deal, Acorns aimed to accelerate its procedure of read mapping by offering young customers around the world the capability to use money management services and education products.

It also focused on investing in solutions and tools that provided parents, friends, family, or guardians the possibility to easily invest in a child’s future throughout their life. As the need for teaching children and young people how to manage their money in the digital world grows, the expectations and demands of the clients on having a secure and efficient suite of solutions need to be met as well. The deal combined the services of both companies in order to make this possible.

In the US, GoHenry started to operate while using the name `GoHenry by Acorns`, while it continued to operate under its own name in the UK. The same was set to happen to PixPay in the UK.

Earlier in March 2023, GoHenry partnered with the environmental organisation World Wide Fund (WWF) in order to launch wild card designs. As per the information provided in the announcement, for each card sale on the limited-edition wild card designs, GBP 1 was set to be donated to WWF. Furthermore, it represented its extensive efforts to protect animals and bring the world back to life.

The deal between GoHenry and WWF focused on launching five new card designs that featured pictures of animals, such as koalas, leopards, pandas, snow leopards, and lions. All cards had the option of being personalised with the child’s name and were going to be available for the duration of a year, with new designes to be included later in the year.