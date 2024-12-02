GoHenry acquires Pixpay, expanding into Europe

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. GoHenry is targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. Through GoHenry, kids can learn how to budget, while there are so-called ‘money missions’ that deliver mini lessons on all-things financial.

Pixpay was founded out of Paris and is a similar proposition to GoHenry but with more of a focus on slightly older children, starting from 10 years of age. The company had expanded into Spain back in November 2021.

The company expanded into the US back in 2018. The US, so far, has been the priority after its domestic market, and when GoHenry raised a USD 40 million funding round 18 months ago the message at the time was very much about continued expansion in the UK and US.