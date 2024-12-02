GoDaddy launches its Payable Domains service





The new product allows businesses and organisations to register a new domain quickly, as well as start to accept payments from clients right away, in a safe and efficient way. This launch aims to improve the way small businesses and entrepreneurs maintain their relationships with their customers. The bundle of payment technology focuses on supporting SMEs in their development process, at no additional cost.

Payable Domains were designed to pay links which create a secure checkout page that can be shared using

a link. This enables US-based domain name clients to accept payments shortly after they purchase the newly registered domain, regardless if they have a website and an online store or not. The Payable Domain can be accessed by businesses while using the GoDaddy back-end dashboard, including any other domain purchase or any existing domain owners.

Companies can share their Payable Domain with users through texts, QR codes, or even social media while having the possibility to benefit from industry-low transaction fees of 2,3% and USD 0,30 per online transaction.

Domain owners can use the new product to link a bank account to their GoDaddy Payments account, complete the authentication and verification process, and receive payouts for transactions. The payments will be processed securely, and the funds will be deposited in the bank accounts of the companies on the next business day.

Furthermore, small businesses are enabled to customise their Payable Domain with their company logo, lists of their services and products, as well as their costs, product imagines, or any other branded content.











GoDaddy’s development process

The software provider company GoDaddy offers multiple products and services to its clients, such as the Website Builder, Managed WordPress, Managed WooCommerce Store plans, Point of Sale, or the Payments solution.

The company had multiple partnerships and product launches last year, covering multiple areas and geographies.

In April of 2022, GoDaddy offered instalment payments for traders to take their business online while being in a partnership with Klarna. GoDaddy provided organisations with the tools needed to improve their online and in-person presence, from domain names and web hosting to commerce and marketing solutions, while Klarna’s suite of alternative payment solutions was made available on GoDaddy.com across all the core markets, such as UK, US, Australia, Germany, Canada, Sweden, and New Zeeland.

In February of 2022, GoDaddy released its QR code technology for the on-to-go transaction processed by small and medium-sized enterprises. The solution was specially designed for SMEs that did not have to spend money on payment hardware and had the ability to turn their mobile phones into terminals that accepted online transactions with the help of GoDaddy. Merchants did not need to have a terminal, dongle, or card reader to process payments, and provided their customers with a one-time QR code generated in their mobile applications. Clients could scan it and then later pay for their purchase.



