GoDaddy launches GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments

This innovation was made possible through technology acquired via the Poynt acquisition made in December 2020. Collecting online payments is one of the top requested features from Pros and with limited alternatives in the market, GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments removes the need for third party tools to manage and create invoices. GoDaddy customers can save time by managing all their accounts and invoices in one place (e.g., view past invoices or payments, track paid/pending/overdue, issue refunds and receipts, etc.). GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments allows customers to create and send an invoice for free, with a small per-transaction fee to collect payments online with GoDaddy Payments.

This feature goes live to a limited United States based subset of the GoDaddy Pro audience in August 2021 and will be expanded to more customers over time.