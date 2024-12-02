GoCardless, YayPay partner for B2B payments

YayPay joins other US-based businesses looking to boost international growth through bank debit. A survey performed by GoCardless showed that 70% of businesses are looking to boost international payments while 58% mentioned that cross-border payments are too complex which delays their progress, according to commercialpaymentsinternational.com.

As a result of the partnership, YayPay customers will gain access to cross-border payments, manage their cashflow, and reduce payment costs, according to the press release.