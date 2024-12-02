GoCardless raises USD 13 mln to grow its bank-to-bank payment service

Previous investors including Balderton Capital, Accel Partners, and Passion Capital also invested in this round.

GoCardless lets businesses easily process direct debit payments online. Companies can use GoCardless technology to aggregate payments, which makes accepting direct debits more affordable.

The company said that its going to use the money to meet demand from new customers and expand around the world. It claims that over 16.000 companies use its technology, and that its now processing over GBP1 billion of payments a year.

The last time GoCardless raised money was back in January 2014, when it brought in USD7 million (GBP4.5 million) from Balderton Capital, Accel, and Passion Capital.