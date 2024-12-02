GoCardless partners with Kolleno





With this partnership, the integration of GoCardless’ direct debit functionality within Kolleno’s operations brings about a shift for Kolleno clients. These clients are now able to proactively collect payments instead of waiting for the customer to pay. With automation alleviating the need for manual payment tasks, businesses are able to minimise stress as well as free up their time.





In addition to this, Kolleno’s customer base is able to make use of GoCardless Success+. This feature is able to utilise machine learning to automatically identify and schedule the optimal time to retry failed payment transactions. On average, GoCardless Success+ has been able to recover 70% of payments that may have initially failed.













These features are available to all Kolleno customers spanning across Europe, Canada as well as the US through the GoCardless global bank payment network.

More about GoCardless and its recent developments

GoCardless is a direct bank payment company that aims to help various businesses collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes about USD 30 billion in payments across more than 30 countries. Moreover, the company’s mission is to help businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, and the US.





In July 2023, GoCardless partnered with Embedded Finance solution provider, UNIPaaS, to enable businesses to access bank payments in over 25 countries. By leveraging GoCardless Embed, UNIPaaS was able to provide payment methods such as direct debit and Open Banking payments, in order to meet customer demand. This is aimed at eliminating customers’ need to collaborate with a separate PSP for bank payments.









In March 2023, UK-based ethical lender, Plend, partnered with GoCardless to offer variable recurring payments (VRPs) via the latter’s Instant Bank Pay feature. The aim of the collaboration was to provide customers with increased flexibility over loan repayments as Plend was set to leverage VRPs alongside GoCardless Direct Debit to offer customers more payment choices. Moreover, the flexible nature of VRPs would enable customers to change their payment schedule so that it suits their financial situation in an easy manner.

More about Kolleno

Kolleno is a global, cloud based, B2B accounts receivable management and cash collection platform designed to help businesses accelerate cashflow. Kolleno’s mission is to build the future of cash management by replacing manual credit control and collection processes with optimised workflows, automated collection strategies, and real-time insights into receivables performance. Moreover, the software is equipped with machine-learning technology capable of automating and optimising the timing, method, as well as the delivery of client communications. It offers a variety of efficiency features, such as an actions board and payments portal to simplify follow-up and receipt of payments. Based in the UK, the company has acquired customers across various markets in Europe, the US, and Canada.