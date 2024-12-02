GoCardless partners with Commusoft





Following this announcement, merchants and traders from industries such as fire, security, renewables, electrical, or plumbing will be enabled to use GoCardless’s Instant Bank Pay as an alternative to card payments. This aims to improve the manner in which they sidestep high card fees, as well as to keep a bigger cut of the funds they earn on every job.

Moreover, clients are allowed to use the Instant Bank Pay service in order to pay their invoices in a convenient and effective manner, right after a job is completed. At the same time, tradespeople have the possibility to avoid the process of chasing late payments as many customers can take advantage of the simple and instant manner of making payments.

Commusoft is set to start with Instant Bank Pay for the one-off payments before expanding the collaboration with GoCardless and including Direct Debit through its global bank payment network. This will allow merchants to collect both one-off and recurring payments directly through one provider or company while using only the Commusoft platform.









GoCardless’ recent partnerships and collaborations

UK-based Open Banking provider GoCardless had multiple partnerships and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the company announced its partnership with global small business platform Xero for an additional five years. The strategic deal was built on a long-term collaboration that started in 2016, with a focus on improving the way small and medium-sized enterprises and businesses get paid faster and more efficiently.

Xero was allowed to offer its clients the possibility to use GoCardless directly within the Xero platform in order to collect recurring and one-off transactions without any hidden fees. This was enabled both through a GoCardless feature that allowed clients to collect instant payments powered by PayTo in Australia and Open Banking in the UK, as well as through a direct debit, which helped minimise the likelihood of late payments.

Earlier in the same month, GoCardless partnered with the financial operations platform Kolleno to allow financial officers and credit controllers to automate and schedule their invoice collection. The integration of GoCardless’ direct debit functionality with the operations of Kolleno was set to bring a shift for Kolleno’s client base. They were enabled to proactively collect payments instead of waiting for their customers to make the transaction. With automation alleviating the necessity of many payment sets of tasks, companies, and businesses were enabled to minimise stress as well as to free up their time.



