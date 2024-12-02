GoCardless grants access to its global bank payment network

GoCardless Embed comes white labelled as standard and was designed to allow payment providers to integrate the company’s global bank payment network directly into their platform, through a single and simple API.

The API will grant access to a series of bank data, including bank payment schemes in the UK, the EU, and the US, end-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank-to-bank providers, as well as Open Banking-powered features, such as recurring payments in the UK and account verification, as well as fraud prevention.





What does GoCardless Embed bring to the table?

GoCardless Embed allows providers to easily tap into the account-to-account (A2A) market, valued at around USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes globally, while expanding their addressable market to new verticals and use cases where bank payments are more popular.

By opting for the white-labelled solution, third party payment providers can easily increase their revenues by expanding the range of payment methods provided and keeping their merchants in-platform. At the same time, payment providers will have full control over the customer experience while benefitting from increased efficiency, tapping into a worldwide network.





Bank payments need revamping

By adopting GoCardless Embed, payment providers can now meet growing merchant demands for bank payments, in a favourable market contest. Many businesses were already sold by the number of benefits powered by payments that are not only more secure but also faster and more cost-effective. The main benefit of account-to-account payments is the diminished associated costs. At the same time, A2A payments are more reliable than regular card payments, which are expensive to process and will fail when cards expire or get cancelled.

GoCardless has also commissioned a global study regarding paying invoices, which showed that the preferred payment method by consumers was bank payments (25%), followed by credit card (21%), and debit card (18%).





About GoCardless

Direct bank payments provider GoCardless helps more than 75,000 businesses to collect recurring and one-off payments more efficiently and cheaper. Every year, the UK-based company processes over USD 30 billion in payments across over 30 countries globally. Its recent acquisition of Nordigen has also allowed businesses to make faster and more informed decision by providing them with easy access to bank account data.