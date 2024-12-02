GoCardless, goDonate to power online donations platform

Charities using the goDonate platform will be able to offer GoCardless as a payment method to collect donations from their supporters via direct debit. The API integration supports both regular and one-off donations, bringing visibility and predictability to the payments process.

goDonate is a donation platform in the charity sector working with medium to large charitable organisations. Setting up and managing direct debit payments can often require manual intervention, and using an API provides a solution for both one-off and regular donations.

Companies that prioritise pull-based payment methods can avoid the high transaction costs and hidden fees associated with legacy payment methods. Furthermore, they reduce the costs associated with chasing late and failed payments, which ultimately leads to involuntary churn and lost revenue.