GoBear, UnionBank launch Lending-as-a-Service partnership in the Philippines

This comes on the heels of GoBear’s recent acquisition of AsiaKredit in May 2020 to drive growth through digital lending.

Under the partnership, GoBear and UnionBank will offer ecommerce loans on Lazada Philippines through GoBear’s eShopaLoan loan product, allowing consumers to purchase items in installments. eShopaLoan is available on GoBear’s pera247 mobile app, which can be found on the Lazada website or in the Google Play Store.



