GO2bank, Experian to offer free credit features

GO2bank is Green Dot’s new flagship digital bank launched earlier in 2021. One in five American adults are living with no credit score or are credit invisible, the majority of whom are actively looking to improve their credit. Through this new partnership, GO2bank will offer customers free access to Experian Boost to increase their FICO Score by paying utility and phone bills, plus Experian CreditLock to help protect against identity theft.

GO2bank’s expanded credit suite is offered free of charge and is designed to offer features for the customer who is struggling to get fairly priced products to improve their credit scores. Experian Boost, a feature offered for free through Experian, uses positive payment history for utility and phone bills as well as video streaming services to help consumers increase their FICO Score, ultimately allowing them to gain access to credit with better terms.