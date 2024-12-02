Gmail now supports integrated einvoicing via Intuit tools

The Google Calendar App also integrates with QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Accountant.

Prior to the integration, small businesses had to manually enter each activity from their Google calendar into QuickBooks. Not only did this take longer but it increased the chance of human error. This new integration allows business owners to schedule client work and appointments with Google Calendar and then these billable appointments are available in QuickBooks for invoicing customers and managing finances

Intuit Australia also announced the results of its latest research, which surveyed 500 accountants and bookkeepers. Researchers found that mixing personal and business expenses, along with poor record keeping, are the top issues these professionals face when managing small business accounts. This means accountants can spend up to 50 percent more time managing SMBs’ books, resulting in higher costs for the small business customer, Intuit Australia noted.