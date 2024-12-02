Globitex equips for SCA with Salt Edge Authenticator app

Globitex, a digital assets marketplace, powered by its group company Nexpay (an EU licensed e-money institution), has recently launched its EURO Wallet, a crypto industry oriented banking solution that allows users to make and receive EUR payments on a dedicated IBAN like any other bank account.

The Authenticator app is a SaaS solution that meets all the SCA requirements and runs dynamic linking for secure payments. The technology uses data encryption and anonymization during the customer journey.

The app will be used by e-money service EURO Wallet users both for accessing accounts as well as for approval of payment orders in line with the PSD2 requirements.



