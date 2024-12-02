GlobalSign introduces its new solution, GMO Sign





GMO Sign is a cloud-based document signing workflow solution that is designed to facilitate document signing, management, approval workflows and storage. Users at any organisation can use both electronic and digital signatures through GlobalSign’s Digital Signing Service (DSS) to sign documents via a user-friendly platform. One of the remote signing services, DSS, allows GMO Sign to apply a high volume of signatures to your unique document workflow with no integration needed.

The GMO Sign document signing platform offers a way to internally and externally exchange, as well as bind documents electronically among multiple parties. It offers both electronic and Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL) digital signatures in one interface, as well as customisable signing workflows depending on internal or external use cases. GMO Sign enables users to add details related to documents, such as renewal dates and notice periods, leading to improved record management. The signing workflows solution also allows for compliance in various countries and industries with new regulations favouring PKI-backed signatures, such as Europe’s eIDAS regulation for basic and advanced signatures.

Pricing for GMO Sign begins at USD 1 per signature, with incremental price breaks based on volume.