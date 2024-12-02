GlobalOnePay partners with InvoiceSherpa

Through GlobalOnePays integrated payments API, InvoiceSherpa adds payment processing and multi-currency solutions to its accounts receivable automation suite.

InvoiceSherpas features include creating automated invoice emails, text messages and live operator, collecting payments automatically online directly from invoice reminders, recurring invoicing and automatic monthly payments, automatically adding late fees and early payment discounts, and providing a customer portal where clients can check their invoice history, review account statements and make payments on-demand.

InvoiceSherpa is a global online accounts receivable platform. The company’s technology and integrated payments solution helps businesses cash flow when synced with any of the accounting platforms including QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, and SageOne.

GlobalOnePay, a division of Pivotal Payments, is a provider of global omnichannel payment processing technologies and merchant services. The company’s modular, scalable, cloud-based platform helps businesses accepting payments from markets all over the world.