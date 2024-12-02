GlobalOnePay becomes payments provider for InvoiceASAP

InvoiceASAP will leverage GlobalOnePays payment facilitator technology to provide real time payments for electronic invoicing for the small and midsize business (SMB) market. This upgrade eliminates the need for business owners to complete a lengthy merchant application and then wait hours or days for approval.

Following this partnership, US and Canadian business owners will be able to turn on credit card processing with the simple push of a button, either within InvoiceASAPs mobile app, or directly on the desktop web dashboard.

Furthermore, GlobalOnePays multi-currency pricing and cross-border payment solutions will also help InvoiceASAP capitalize on the global digital e-invoicing transformation.

GlobalOnePay, a division of Pivotal Payments, is a provider of global omnichannel payment processing technologies and merchant services. The company’s modular, scalable, cloud-based platform enables businesses of all sizes to accept a wider range of payments from markets across the globe.