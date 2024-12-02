Global Wave Group, Compliance Systems offer commercial loans solution

The joint solution uses the configurable document solution from Compliance Systems combined with the web-based Credit Track Commercial Loan Origination solution from Global Wave Group. The partnership provides a way to move commercial loans processed by Credit Track into a regulatory compliant document creation process.

Compliance Systems is a provider of financial transaction technology and expertise. The company currently supports content configuration and compliance risk management at 1,500+ US banks and credit unions.

In concert with an extensive lending, deposit, and core fintech partner network, the company helps financial institutions to mitigate the business risk associated with perfecting commercial and consumer loan and documenting deposit transactions.