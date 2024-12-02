Global PSSL partners with Confide Platform







The Global Principles for Sustainable Securities Lending Community Interest Company (Global PSSL CIC) has partnered with the Confide Platform to revolutionise internal accountability and governance within sustainable finance. Through this partnership, Global PSSL Secretariat will leverage the capabilities of the Confide Platform to ensure the confidential, efficient, and transparent resolution of grievances and internal conflicts.

Looking ahead, Global PSSL plans to extend this service to its wider network, with the aim to improve securities finance and advance broader sustainable multi-currency cash through its 3P Transparency initiative.

Executives from Confide said their platform provides, among other things, an anonymous and fully encrypted channel through which to report misconduct, compliant with applicable law and directives such as the EU Whistleblowing Directive. This simplifies the complex standards and protections required for anonymous whistleblowers, ensuring a secure and effective reporting mechanism.

Long-term collaboration between the leadership of Global PSSL CIC and the Confide Platform aims to inject more factual discourse into the public arena, benefiting stakeholders across the sustainable finance sector.

Officials from Global PSSL said their mission has always been to drive genuine improvements in the securities lending value chain. However, like many in the sustainable finance field, they encounter significant hurdles that can be mitigated through stronger governance. Their alliance with Confide creates a safe environment for market change-makers, shielding them from obstacles that impede positive change. This partnership is a significant step towards healing governance aspects of sustainable finance in the long-term.

Also speaking on this partnership, representatives from Global PSSL Secretariat said that by allying with Confide, they offer a mechanism by which concerned parties can anonymously and efficiently resolve any potential grievances. It is a clear sign that Global PSSL will not only promote good governance, but it will also lead through action.