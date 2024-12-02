Global Processing Services supports Lanistar ahead of banking product launch

Through the partnership with GPS, Lanistar uses GPS’ Apex issuer processing platform, based on APIs. Furthermore, the company will be utilising real-time data feeds to directly manage account holder balances, transactions, enriched data, and more. The partnership also enables Lanistar to manage its partner network and boost capabilities of its proposition through PSD2 Open Banking.

Launching in 2020 Q4, Lanistar is a banking alternative that aims to provide a customer-centric alternative to the personal finance offerings provided by incumbents in the sector, enabling users to consolidate eight bank cards into one. With the expertise of its partners, Lanistar aims to reach a GBP 1 billion valuation in the next few years and hopes to tap into the lucrative millennial and Gen-Z market.