Global Processing Services secures strategic investment from Visa

The new funding is expected to boost the company’s global expansion after the launch of new fintechs and digital banks in Europe and South-East Asia.

According to ibisintelligence.com, the company had previously expanded into the APAC region in 2019 and delivered programmes with Australian neobank Xinja and Hong Kong-based WeLab Bank.

Moreover, as a preferred issuer processor for Visa’s APAC Fintech Fastrack programme, GPS has worked closely with Visa to prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Post-funding, GPS aims to expand beyond the European and APAC regions as one of Visa’s preferred processors.